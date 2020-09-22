MR BRISTOL BROUGHT TREMENDOUS GAINS TO THE ‘MINISTRY OF THE PRESIDENCY’

Leader of the opposition – Joseph Harmon – on Monday defended the
appointment and salary of a member of staff at the Policy Management Unit within the Ministry of the Presidency, stating that he has brought exceptional work to the office and further clarified the issue of his salary. The details in this report from Wendell Badrie
Leader of the opposition – Joseph Harmon – on Monday defended the
Absolute nonsense from a feeble purple defence. Mismanagement and miss appropriation must be accepted and brought to the public.