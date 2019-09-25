MULTI SECTORAL APPROACH NEEDED TO REDUCE ROAD FATALITIES

Concerned about the continued carnage on the country’s roadways, Kronoco Safety Solutions hosted Roadscape’2019 at the Arthur Chung convention center on Tuesday. The forum saw representation from a wide cross-section of stakeholders brainstorming and networking with one common goal …. Reducing the incidence of road fatalities . More in this report from Colwyn Abrams.  

