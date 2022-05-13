MULTIPLE INJURIES LISTED AS CAUSE OF DEATH FOR LATE 25 Y-O IN MAHAICONY SMASH UP



On Friday, a Post Mortem Examination with Dissection was performed on the body of th25-year-oldld Eshwar Arjune, who lost his life on Thursday following an accident on the Bushy Park Public Road, Mahaicony.

The PME was performed by Dr. Nehaul Singh, Government Pathologist. The cause of death was given as multiple injuries consistent with a motor vehicle accident. The body was then handed over to relatives for cremation.

The body was identified by Bridgelall Arjune and Sarrojanie Doodnauth, the uncle and sister-in-law respectively, to be that of Eshwar Arjune.

On Thursday, around 07:40 hrs the 25-year-old tragically lost his life when motor Jeep #PJJ 8723 that was being driven by 19-year-old Jhatan Sukhlal, collided with the rear of motorcar #PCC 5219. Arjune was behind the wheels at the time. The impact caused him to lose control and end up on the southern side of the road- in the path of motorcar #HD 2859 driven by 26-year-old Kevin Bagot.

Bagot and his reputed wife, as well as Arjune received injuries about their bodies and were rushed to the Mahaicony Public Hospital. Arjune was pronounced dead on arrival. The other two persons involved in the accident are both in an unconscious state and receiving medical attention at the Mahaicony Public Hospital.

Police stated that the driver of the motor Jeep was given a Breathalyzer test which recorded zero micrograms of alcohol. He is in custody and assisting with the ongoing investigation.