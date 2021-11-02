Murder accused sentenced for escape from lawful custody

Kapildeo Gangadin on November 1, appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore to answer an escape from lawful custody charge.

It was reported that the 24 year old was in the Quarantine holding area at the Lusignan Prison on October 28, when he tampered with the facility and used a cloth rope to scale the fence and escape.

He was later recaptured one day after at a road block at Onderneeming West Bank Demerara heading to Parika.

Gangadin is on remand after answering to two murder charges only last week.

The man plead guilty to the charge at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court and was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

Related