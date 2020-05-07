Murder accused teen still on the run after escaping from Sophia Holding Centre

–four (4) juveniles recaptured by cops, parents return two inmates to facility

A 17-year-old murder accused is still on the run after he, along with 11 other juvenile inmates, reportedly assaulted two cops at the Sophia Holding Centre, Georgetown, late Tuesday night and escaped from the facility.

Some hours after the daring escape, five (5) of the youths were recaptured by law enforcement officials within the capital city, while seven (7) had been on the loose.

However, on Wednesday, police managed to recapture one (1) in Leopold Street, Georgetown, two (2) inmates were nabbed in Weldaad, West Coast Berbice, and another was caught inside of a route #43 minibus heading to Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Additionally, parents of two other inmates turned up at the Sophia Holding Centre with their children and handed them back to the law enforcement officials.

Meanwhile, the hunt has intensified for the sole escapee who hailed at Leopold & Cross Streets, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, prior to him being remanded for murder.