MURDER OF BUSINESSMAN AMIT SINGH -ALLEDGED MASTERMIND FOR COURT ON TUESDAY

Four suspects are currently detained in connection with the murder of a businessman from Campbellville. However, on Tuesday, all eyes will be on the alleged mastermind, who is expected to make a court appearance. Travis Chase brings us the details.
