Murder/Suicide Couple: Husband died of strangulation and pesticide poisoning while wife died of stab wounds and trauma to the head

The Post Mortem Examinations of the couple who died in a Murder/Suicide on September 1 at Recht Door-Zee Parfaite Harmony was done on Monday by Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh.

According to the Examinations, Rollin Rodrigues died as a result of him hanging himself and also consuming Pesticide Poisoning while his wife Camile Robertson Rodrigues died of 4 stab wounds compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

Last Wednesday, Camile’s son discovered their body at their West Bank Demerara home. He saw his mother lying on her bed in blood while Rollin was seen hanging from the roof. The bodies were handed over to the respective relatives for funeral arrangements.