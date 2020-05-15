Murder suspect involved in Berbice labourer’s death still on the run two months later

–police issue Wanted Bulletin for man who continues to evade capture

Over two months have passed since 29-year-old Donald Sheriff of Patrick’s Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice, has gone into hiding after he allegedly beat to death a labourer from his village and as such the police have issued a Wanted Bulletin for the murder suspect.

Sheriff is wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of 33-year-old Keron Nicholson which occurred between March 8 and March 17, this year at Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Sheriff is being asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 333-2151, 333-5564, 333-3876,226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

According to the police, any information regarding the murder suspect’s whereabouts will be treated with the “strictest confidence.”

In March month, Nicholson succumbed to his injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), days after he was reportedly beaten near his home.

It is alleged that Sheriff and the now dead man had been involved in a row which quickly escalated and resulted in a physical altercation between the two men.

According to reports in the media, a video that circulated captured the fight where Sheriff reportedly used an object to hit Nicholson on the left side of his head.

As a result of the impact, Nicholson fell to the ground, but the murder suspect continued to assault the man before making good his escape.

The injured man was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital but had to be transferred to the GPHC for additional medical attention.

He subsequently died while receiving treatment.