Murder suspect shows up at police station to admit to stabbing man over cellphone

-tells cops that he fled the scene shortly after, wasn’t aware other man had died

The 27-year-old suspect who knifed another man, Marlon Peters, to death at Friendship village, East Bank Demerara (EBD) less than a week ago has reportedly confessed to stabbing the man repeatedly about his body over an old grievance.

However, the HGP Nightly News was reliably informed that the murder suspect did not admit to killing Peters.

According to a police source, the man who had been on the run from the cops for many days, reportedly showed up at the Tuschen Police Outpost, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) to the ranks there that he had stabbed someone last week.

“He told them that he wanted to turn himself in. He told the officers there that he stabbed someone in Friendship, EBD, less than a week ago, and fled. The suspect said he didn’t know what happened to Peters after the stabbing and was actually asking about his (Peters’) condition too.”

After listening to the story from the self-confessed stabber, the ranks arrested him, and made contact with their counterparts in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Sub-Division ‘B’ (EBD) to clarify the details of the incident.

As a result of confirming the identity of the murder suspect, he was handed over to the ranks investigating Peters’ murder, to whom he subsequently confessed his crime(s).

The file has been sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and is expected to be returned soon.

Thirty-three-year-old Peters was murdered while walking towards his Friendship, EBD home, at about 21:45hrs on Saturday.

Reports are that as he was proceeding towards his house, the 27-year-old suspect walked behind him and brutally stabbed him with a kitchen knife to the upper abdomen and two to the right upper back.

Meanwhile, the murder suspect had made good his escape through the nearby bushes in that area.

Shortly after, Peters was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Center but was pronounced dead.