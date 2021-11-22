MURDER: Taxi driver remanded for murder of Essequibo woman

Kirk Beaton, a sixty-two year old taxi driver has been remanded to prison today for the murder of Indira Lall, a fifty-two year old woman who was strangled to death last Monday.

Lall worked as a security guard and resided in Affiance on the Essequibo Coast, Region two (Pomeroon-Supenaam). She arrived at her daughter, Rashma Lall’s home in a taxi driven by Beaton; however it became evident that something was wrong when Beaton attempted to drop the woman off.

Beaton apparently told the daughter, Rashma Lall, that her mother needed to be taken to the hospital as she was feeling unwell. However when the woman’s daughter went to make enquiries, Lall was already dead and froth was seen to be coming out of her mouth.

A post-mortem examination concluded that she had died as a result of manual strangulation.

Beaton appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Charity Magistrate’s Court where charges were read and stated that on 15 November 2021, he killed Indira Lall. He was not required to enter a plea and the case was adjourned to December 12 2021 to the Anna Regina Magistrates Court.