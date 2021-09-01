Murder\Suicide rocks Recht Door-Zee W.B.D.

Police are currently investigating a Murder Suicide which occurred at Recht Door-Zee Parfaite Harmony West Bank Demerara.

They have been identified as Camile Robertson Rodrigues and her husband Rolin Rodrigues. According to reports, after going against her husband’s instructions to not go into the interior for a friend’s party, she arrived back home on Tuesday around 18:00hrs to find him consuming alcohol.

Further, on Wednesday morning around 9:00hrs, the woman’s 12 year old son went to the Parfaite Harmony home and called out for her but was however greeted with no answer. He later peeped through a window and saw his mother lying on the bed in blood and Rolin was seen hanging from the roof. He immediately went and alerted his uncle who came and confirmed the child’s report.

An examination of the woman’s body revealed three stab wounds to various parts of her body. The suspected murder weapon was found a short distance away on a chester drawer.

Both bodies were then escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. The bodies are at Ezekiel Funeral Parlour awaiting a PME.