“MY CHRISTMAS WISH IS TO HAVE MY OWN HOME” – FORMER SUCCESS E.C.D. SQUATTER

In pursuit of acquiring a piece of land at a former squatting settlement, a 45-year old mother of three met with a terrible accident and became incapacitated with a spinal fracture and a broken left leg after

she was crushed by a falling tree. More than a year later, with remarkable improvement in her mobility, her wish for this festive season is to own her home as there has been no progress in her living conditions. Temika Rodney tells us more.

