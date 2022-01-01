58-year-old Leona Walton-Barton, the mother of Garfield Newton, who was brutally gunned down on Christmas Eve night in Albouystown Georgetown, cries out to every relevant authority for justice
to be served and is enormously appealing for young boys to have a change of heart when attempting to commit criminal activities. Joel Vogt has the details
“MY SON IS IRREPLACEABLE” GARFIELD NEWTON’S MOTHER AS SHE CRIES FOR SWIFT JUSTICE
58-year-old Leona Walton-Barton, the mother of Garfield Newton, who was brutally gunned down on Christmas Eve night in Albouystown Georgetown, cries out to every relevant authority for justice