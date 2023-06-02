“My uncle ruined my entire life” – ‘Peppy’ remanded for murder of niece’s boyfriend

By Shemar Alleyne

Hamid Amin, 49, also called ‘Peppy,’ was on Friday remanded to prison for allegedly murdering his niece’s boyfriend.

Amin of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was hauled before Magistrate Alisha George in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

It is alleged that on May 29, 2023, at 5th Street, Martyr’s Ville, he murdered 23-year-old Shivram Mohabir.

The matter was adjourned to August 2, 2023. Jermone Khan represented the murder accused.

After Amin was remanded, Mohabir’s family, including his girlfriend, stood outside the courthouse and called for justice.

“No word cannot explain my feelings. My uncle ruined my entire life,” Mohabir’s girlfriend for two years, Ravena Persaud, stated.

Besides, the dead man’s aunt Ruth Mohabir said that her nephew had a bright future ahead of him, but his life was cut short by a “criminal.”

“I have to say someone without a heart killed my nephew. In his bed, he stabbed my nephew and killed him. We need justice. We will go to the end to get justice.”

Mohabir, called ‘Vickash’ of Lot 40 Triumph Side Line Dam, ECD was stabbed several times allegedly by Amin over an old grievance.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital but died while receiving medical treatment.

HGP Nightly News was told that two weeks prior to his death, Mohabir and Amin’s wife got into a scuffle, which resulted in a report being made to the Beterverwagting Police Station.

They were asked to return to the Station, but neither Amin nor his wife showed up.

