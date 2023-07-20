Nandranie Coonjah replaces Nigel Dharamlall as Member of Parliament

Nandranie Coonjah, the former Regional Vice Chairperson for Region Two, has been sworn in as a Member of Parliament (MP), replacing rape embattled accused Nigel Dharamlall.

Coonjah, who is a food caterer, took her oath of office before Speaker of the National Assembly, Mansoor Nadir, on Thursday during the 65th sitting of the house.

She has been recognised for her work with the school feeding programme and as a Commissioner on the Women and Gender Equality Commission.

It is not clear at this time if Coonjah will replace Dharamlall as Minister of Local Government and Regional Development. Constitutionally, all ministerial appointments have to be facilitated by President Dr Irfaan Ali and include the administration of the Oath of Office.

Among the first order of business for her as a parliamentarian was voting for Dr Asha Kissoon as Deputy Speaker.

Dr Kissoon, Leader of The New Movement (TNM) and representative of the joinder list in the National Assembly was nominated by Government Chief Whip Gail Teixeira.

She was challenged by Opposition Parliamentarian Dawn Hastings-Williams, whom Opposition Chief Whip Christopher Jones nominated.

Earlier this month, Dharamlall resigned as Minister of Local Government and Regional Development and Member of Parliament after being at the centre of a rape and sodomy allegation.

President Ali recently stated that he has not considered hiring Dharamlall in a different capacity, and he has not requested same.

Like this: Like Loading...