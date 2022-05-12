Narcotics found at house in Vigilance

An intelligence-led operation on Wednesday led to the bust of 24 kilograms of suspected cannabis in a house at Vigilance South, East Coast Demerara.

The search was carried out on a flat concrete building which is partially completed. It was unoccupied at the time.

There, ranks discovered 5 bulky transparent plastic bags containing suspected cannabis in a barrel, 1 suitcase contaning thirteen wrapped brown plastic containing suspected cannabis and 1 bucket contaning thirteen wrapped brown plastic which also contained suspected cannabis in a bedroom.

A further search also led to the discovery of several government issued documents bearing the name of a male resident of Vigilance South, East Coast Demerara.

The suspected narcotics was taken to the Cove and John Police Station, where it was weighed and amounted to 24 kilograms. The parcels were also dusted for fingerprints.

No arrest has yet been made in relation to the discovery.

Investigations are ongoing.