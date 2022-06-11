Narcotics found stashed in a bus shed at Westminster

On Friday, police went to an area in Westminster, West Bank Demerara where they found 40 grams of suspected cannabis hidden in a bus shed.

The ranks, acting on information received, went to an area known as ‘White Shop Short Cut’, Westminister, around 17:00 hrs where a search was conducted.

During the search in the area, ranks found a blue and white Ensure bottle in the bus shed, containing 20 transparent ziplock bags with the suspected cannabis, which was taken to the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station where it was weighed and amounted to 40 grams.