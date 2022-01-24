NARCOTICS RAID AT STABROEK MARKET FINDS OVER 500 GRAMS OF GANJA

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is reporting that ranks from the Police Special Branch, Impact Patrol and CID Brickdam Police Station on Friday last (January 21 2022) carried out a raid at the Stabroek Market Area where several persons and stalls were searched.

According to the GPF, during the exercise a quantity of ziplock plastic bags containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to cannabis sativa were found abandoned in two black plastic bags When the GPF weighed the loot, it amounted to some 478 grams.

The police also stopped and searched a 20-year-old and 23 ziplock plastic bags containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis sativa were found in his pocket. He was told of the offense committed, cautioned, arrested and taken to Brickdam Police Station where the suspected narcotics was weighed and amounted to 31 grams. Charges are expected to follow.