“National Conversation” on pause, expected to resume as swiftly as possible- ERC

As part of its effort to ensure that ethnic relations in the country are improved, the “National Conversation” initiative was introduced by the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), but the second (2nd) instalment will not be possible at present.

This is according to a statement from the ERC which noted that it regrettably informs that “due to circumstances beyond its control” it will be unable at this point in time to host the 2nd instalment.

“During the launch of the inaugural National Conversation on December 14, 2020, the Commission indicated that the second round would be held in January, 2021. The Commission wishes to assure that it is working assiduously to have the conversation continued within the shortest possible time and apologizes for the inconvenience and not being able to meet the expectations of those desirous of participating,” the ERC added.