National Library launches ‘Storytime in the Park’

On Saturday, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand was the guest reader at the Juvenile Department of the National Library of Guyana’s launch of Storytime in the Park under the theme, “Come Hear a Story”.

The children were attentive and interactive as Minister Manickchand read Dr Suess’ “Cat in the Hat”.

Chief Librarian Emily King stated that the initiative forms part of the library’s mandate to enhance literacy countrywide. She noted that it would promote reading, listening and comprehensive skills.

She further encouraged parents to help their children develop a love for reading, as learning to read is one of the most important childhood skills.

Assistant Chief Education Officer responsible for Literacy, Samantha Williams, deemed the event timely and congratulated the National Library for the initiative.

She stated that literacy is everybody’s business, and to this end, the National Department of Literacy will launch the ‘Read Guyana Challenge’ in May.

Williams explained that children would read a story from a selection of stories every Monday and write a book report. Participating children will receive a Super Reader certificate at the end of the month.

She also disclosed that work is being done to resuscitate school clubs and libraries to promote reading.

As part of the activities, children played games such as hopscotch and ludo and were exposed to some aspects of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM). They also toured the library bus and were encouraged to become members of the National Library.

