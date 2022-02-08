NATIONAL VOLLEYBALL PLAYER HOSPITALIZED AFTER MONDAY NIGHT ACCIDENT

News has been making rounds on social media that three persons were injured in an accident on Monday night when a truck collided with the car they were in. The occupants in the car on Monday night are said to be Guyana’s table tennis sensation and Olympian- Chelsea Edghill, National Volleyball player- Kristoff Shepherd, and Nakasia Lewis.

The accident occurred on Mandela Avenue, a stone’s throw away from Home Stretch avenue on Monday evening, around 9 pm.

It is being reported that 22-year-old Shepperd, who was the driver of the car, received serious injuries and remains in the Intensive care unit at Georgetown Hospital for critical care.

24-year-old Edghill and another occupant in the car- Nakasia Lewis, received minor injuries and were said to be treated and discharged. More details in a subsequent report.