“Nations of Guyana” written by the late Terry Nelson, aka Omar Farouk

Listen to the powerful words of this timeless song written by the late Terry Nelson, aka Omar Farouk, fifty-seven years ago for the inaugural Guyana Independence. Its relevance still resonates today, as it captures the essence of the tumultuous events that unfolded in May 1964 and 1965, leaving an indelible impact on Georgetown and Linden (formerly Mackenzie) and tragically taking several lives. This composition beautifully encapsulates the spirit of those transformative times.

Take a moment to reflect on the journey of Guyana, its resilience, and the strength of its people. Let the harmonies of the “Nations of Guyana” inspire unity, hope, and a renewed commitment to progress as we celebrate this remarkable nation’s independence.

