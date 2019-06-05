Natural gas eruption in Mabaruma Region One

An investigation is currently ongoing in Kumaka, Barima-Waini (Region One) in relation to the recent eruption of natural gas in Mabaruma, region one. The situation is currently being observed by the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) according to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) Director-General, Kester Craig.

The eruption was caused by a Brazilian company drilling a water well at the location CDC Senior Response Officer, Salim October unveiled.

“Several agencies which include the Guyana Water Inc (GWI), Environmental Protection Agency and the Hydromet Department have been contacted to conduct an assessment,” Craig stated in a Facebook post.

October noted that the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) is communicating thoroughly with the Regional Environmental Officer as an assessment of the situation is being conducted.