On Wednesday, the 34th sitting of the National Assembly saw two important bills; the Local Content Bill No 21 of 2021 and the Natural Resource Fund bill. However, while the Local Content Bill was peacefully passed, the passage of the controversial Natural Resource Fund Bill was not without blowing of whistles, loud disorderly chants, banging on tables and even an attempt to grab the Speaker’s mace. It was total pandemonium. The details in this report

Related