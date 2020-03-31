NCTF lauds private sector and civil society for supporting fight against spread of COVID-19





The National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) commends all private sector businesses for the initiatives taken in advancing Guyana’s fight against the spread of COVID-19.

The NCTF notes the decision taken by the Guyana Association of Bankers (GAB) to restrict business hours to four hours per day and commends the banks for taking this laudable action.

Numerous businesses have implemented measures to foster social distancing and restrict human interaction. Some non-essential businesses have restricted or closed their operations while continuing to pay staff. The NCTF commends them all.

The NCTF further thanks the Private Sector Commission (PSC) for its acceptance of the invitation to contribute to the work of the task force.

Chairman of the NCTF, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo had telephone conversations with the PSC representative who was advised of the structure of the NCTF. For clarity the NCTF is a ministerial task force but there is a full national structure in place in Guyana’s fight against the spread of COVID-19.

The PSC and numerous civil society organizations are engaged at the level of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) which forms an integral part of the national structure.

Director General of the Civil Defence Commission, Lt. Col. Kester Craig, today held a very productive meeting with several stakeholders. Another meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, with multiple representatives, including from the PSC, Guyana Manufacturers and Services Association (GMSA) and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

The NCTF has received a report that both private sector organizations and civil society representatives have commendably pledged to meet regularly to support the critical work of the NEOC.

The NEOC provides resource mobilisation and financial and economic support towards which the PSC and civil society have worked productively with Prime Minister Nagamootoo in the past, specifically during hurricane relief efforts for sister Caribbean states. In this pandemic crisis, the efforts of all private sector and civic society bodies are welcomed and indeed necessary.

