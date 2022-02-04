NDIA INSTALLS STOP LOGS FOLLOWING COLLAPSE OF KOKER IN ESSEQUIBO





Following the breaking away of the wooden koker door located at Andrews, Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two) that left parts of the village and farmlands inundated with water, Stop logs have been installed in place of the failed koker door to stop the intrusion of water by the Regional Administration and the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).

Water has begun receding, according to reports.

The koker door failed after it came under tremendous pressure from heavy waves during the above normal high tide period.

As a result, approximately 70 acres of rice lands and 25 households in the community were affected by flooding.

Two engineers from the NDIA and other regional officials are also on site monitoring the situation to ensure further instances of flooding does not occur.

Minister of Agriculture Zulphikar Mustapha said that the stop logs will be in place at the structure until the NDIA is able to fabricate a new stainless-steel metal door to replace the damaged wooden door. The minister stated that the NDIA has already commenced the process to have the door replaced. This he committed will be done in the shortest possible time