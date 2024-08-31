Tuesday, September 3, 2024
NEW  $15.1B SCHOONORD TO CRANE HIGHWAY COMMISSIONED

The new $15.1 billion Schoonord to Crane four-lane highway was officially opened on Thursday. This major infrastructure project is expected to improve traffic flow and connectivity in the region significantly. Kerese Gonsalves provides more details on the highway’s features, the anticipated benefits for commuters and the local economy, and the remarks made during the opening ceremony

Hgp Nightly News Staff
