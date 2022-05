If all goes according to plan, residents of the Beterverwagting/ Triumph communities on the East Coast of Demerara will benefit from two spanking new state of the art concrete bridges before celebrating Guyana’s 56th Independence.\ next week. This is the assurance of Sherod Parkinson, Maintenance Engineer attached to the Ministry of Public Works, who divulged that the cost of construction of the bridges is $58.7 million. Antonio Dey filed this report.

