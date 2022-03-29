New All Female National Policing Group Launched at Better Hope

The National Community Policing Group (CPG) under the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday launched an all-female Community Policing Group at Better-Hope North, East Coast Demerara.



Better Hope’s newly formed National Community Policing Group is the fourteenth all-female Community Policing Group and consists of thirty-nine (39) members. In a press release, it was noted that the other all-female CPG are spread across the ten administrative regions with a total of two hundred and fifty (250) members.

Permanent Secretary, Ms. Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas, who officiated the new group, charged the women to “be professional, build trust in the community, enhance the relationship between the Police and the community and encourage community partnerships while being agents for change, conflict resolution and problem-solving”. She noted, this will significantly improve the flow of information between the Police and the public, which will help in preventing and solving crimes, thus creating a safer and more secure community.

Mr. Rishi Das, Head of the CPG, also encouraged them to stay true to the agency’s mandate to always be “fair, friendly, and firm” in carrying out their duties.

Since the relaunch of the CPG on October 26, 2020, by the Minister of Home Affairs, Mr. Robeson Benn, there are now two hundred and ninety-nine (299) active Community Policing Groups consisting of five thousand, one hundred and seventy-two (5,172) members countrywide. These would include new groups as well as the resuscitation of dormant ones. Among the groups, sixty-seven (67) is located in Hinterland areas, such as Arakaka, Oronoque, Fauls Top, 4-Miles (Port- Kaituma), Annai, Toka, Karasabai, Shulinab, Sand-Creek, Shea (Rupununi), Rincon, Karaburi, Mora, Waramuri (Muruca) Yarakita, Tobago, Imbortero, Bunbury, Whitewater (Mabaruma). Together they have a membership of one thousand, one hundred and fifteen (1115).

The CPG is also responsible for establishing thirty-five (35) youth groups countrywide with a membership of one thousand and one (1001).