New Amsterdam & Linden Technical Institute students to benefit from cutting edge technologies

The New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) and the Linden Technical Institute (LTI) are the first to benefit from Augmented Arc Welding Reality and electrical training.

The pilot programme is part of a partnership between the Ministry of Education – Council for Technical and Vocational Education Training (CTVET), Learning Corp and ExxonMobil. A Memorandum of Understanding between the organisations was signed to provide basic industrial safety training for lecturers, instructors and trainees in Level One occupational areas.

At the end of the programme, trainees will be CVQ Level One qualified and will receive a wallet card that will be internationally recognized.

Learning Corp Chief Operating Officer Lucia MacIsaac noted that the future demand for qualified persons trained in electrical and welding will be high. As such, this programme is important as it is the first step to ensuring Guyanese are trained to take advantage of the opportunities.

On Thursday, three lecturers from the New Amsterdam Technical Institute were presented with certificates for the training they received in Augmented Arc Welding Reality.

Augmented welding reality technology allows the trainee to experience the same touch, feel precision and accuracy as in physical welding.

(MOE)