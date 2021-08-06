New Amsterdam man died of drowning in Emancipation weekend accident

As a result of the fatal accident that occurred on August 2, Joshua Butts died as a result of drowning. According to Police reports, the 21-year-old man was driving motorcar PTT7891 when he swerved off the road and into the trench. He reportedly lost control of the car.

He was taken out of the car by public-spirited citizens and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he died while receiving treatment for his injuries.

The post mortem of the Stanley Town, New Amsterdam man was conducted by Government Pathologist Dr. Bridgmohan, at that New Amsterdam Public Hospital Mortuary

The body was then handed over to relatives for burial.

Related