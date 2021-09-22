New Amsterdam man dies in accident after collision with a trailer

A 59-year-old Stanleytown New Amsterdam resident is now in the morgue after he collided with a stationary trailer on the Beterverwagting Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigation thus far has revealed that Charles Roberts was driving PRR 1050 when he lost control of his motorcar and collided with the left side rear of trailer # THH 9834 which is attached to motor lorry # GHH 9829 that was stationary on the northern grass parapet.

As a result of the collision, the driver received injuries to his body. He was removed from the vehicle by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition and transported to Georgetown Public Hospital where he was examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival. The body is presently lying at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting PME. Hence the GPF has since launched an investigation surrounding the circumstances of the fatal incident.