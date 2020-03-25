New Amsterdam M&TC implements curfew for businesses

The New Amsterdam Mayor and Town Council has implemented temporary curfews on businesses within the municipality as it aims to reduce transmission of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The town council has mandated that all dining outlets are to be closed at 6pm; supermarkets and grocery shops closed at 7pm and all pharmacies were given an 8pm curfew.

Yesterday, Her Worship Mayor Winifred Haywood, led a team of municipal representatives to grocery stores, supermarkets, restaurants, other food outlets and corner-side bars in the town to raise awareness of COVID_19.

The team included Town Clerk Sharon Alexander, Councillors Buster Wright, Quacy Isaacs and Sheeanta Lambert. Environmental Health Assistant Jafanna Wright and Constabulary Sergeant Paul Beaton.

Divisional Commander Calvin Brutus has been given the undertaking to have his ranks enforce the order should these entities fail to adhere to the stipulations.

Additionally, businesses owners were updated on the Ministry of Public Health’s guidelines and the need to shorten hours of business, to minimise the congregating of large groupings and prevent the spread of the virus.

The Council will be closed today to facilitate its fumigation and sanitization exercise.

DPI