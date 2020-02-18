NEW ASPHALT PLANT TO UTILISE NON-BIODEGRADABLE PRODUCTS TO PAVE NEW ROADS

The Eco 2000 Batch Mix Asphalt Plant which arrived in July 2019 is 98 percent complete while the electrical aspect is approximately 80 percent complete. This was noted while Minister of Public Infrastructure, Honourable David Patterson and Permanent Secretary Kenneth Jordan were taken on a tour by Rawlston Adams, General Manager of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC).

The Eco 2000 Batch Mix Asphalt Plant will be able to produce 160 tonnes of material per hour. The state-of-the-art machine will also be able to utilise plastic bags, bottles as well as used tyres to produce material to pave roads.

This new technology has been proven to be cheaper and more durable as well as time-efficient. It will also mean that more roads can be built faster with the use of the new plant.

A team of 23 local DHBC staff alongside two German Technician is working to complete the operation of the plant.

Meanwhile, Min. Patterson expressed his satisfaction with the exceptional standard of work done thus far as he anticipates the commissioning of the project.