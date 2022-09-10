New Concrete Plant and Oxygen Company Commissioned in Linden

Lindeners are set to benefit from employment opportunities and major economic growth, as CB Group of Companies officially opened Caribbean Concrete Ltd. and the Linden Oxygen Company at Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region Ten.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal joined Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Hon. Dr. Ashni Singh and Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill for the opening ceremony. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Housing in Dominica, Mr. Reginald Austrie; Co-owners of CB Group of Companies, Mr. Amar Chetram and Mr. Rory Chetram were also present.

Over $400 million has been invested to operate the two subsidiaries. The concrete plant is said to be the first of its kind in the region and is capable of producing in excess of 500 cubic yards per day.

During the proceedings, the company received two ISO Certifications for its new oxygen plant. The organisation also donated $1 million in oxygen installation materials to commence an Oxygen Installer training programme at the Linden Technical Institute.