Tuesday, September 3, 2024
NEW DEMERARA, MCKENZIE/WISMAR AND BERBICE BRIDGES TO BE TOLL-FREE WHEN COMPLETED – PRESIDENT ALI

President Irfaan Ali has promised toll-free travel on the new Demerara, Berbice, and Wismar/McKenzie Bridges. This announcement will significantly relieve commuters and enhance transportation accessibility across these key regions. Kerese Gonsalves will provide more details on the President’s commitment, the implications for the public, and the expected timeline for when these toll-free crossings will be implemented.

