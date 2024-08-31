NEW DEMERARA, MCKENZIE/WISMAR AND BERBICE BRIDGES TO BE TOLL-FREE WHEN COMPLETED – PRESIDENT ALI

President Irfaan Ali has promised toll-free travel on the new Demerara, Berbice, and Wismar/McKenzie Bridges. This announcement will significantly relieve commuters and enhance transportation accessibility across these key regions. Kerese Gonsalves will provide more details on the President’s commitment, the implications for the public, and the expected timeline for when these toll-free crossings will be implemented.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on