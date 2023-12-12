NEW HEROES HIGHWAY COMMISSIONED IN HONOR OF FALLEN GDF SERVICEMEN

President Ali Dedicates New Eccles to Diamond Heroes Highway in Honor of Fallen GDF Servicemen” – In a touching tribute, President Irfaan Ali commissioned the new highway to honor the memory of the five Guyana Defense Force servicemen who tragically died in a helicopter crash. During the ceremony, he praised the dedication and legacy of these men who served Guyana with distinction. Renata Burnette reports on the President’s speech and the significance of this commemoration.
