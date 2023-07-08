NEW MAYOR SAYS PUTTING GEORGETOWN FIRST IS PARAMOUNT

Mayor Alfred Mentore Pledges to Prioritize Georgetown’s Interests. In his new role as Mayor of Georgetown, he has emphasized his commitment to prioritizing the city’s needs and interests. He anticipates working closely with the recently elected Mayor and City Councillors from the Peoples’ Progressive Party (PPP) to achieve this goal. In his report, Antonio Dey further details Mayor Mentore’s plans and aspirations for Georgetown.

