Thursday, July 11, 2024
News

NEW MOTOR VEHICLES ACT AMENDMENT INTRODUCES CRITICAL MEASURES TO CURB TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AND FATALITIES

Amid growing concerns about road safety in Guyana, the National Assembly has amended the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act. This legislative update aims to enhance safety measures and reduce road accidents. Kerese Gonsalves will provide more details on the amendments and how they are expected to impact drivers and pedestrians alike.

