New music premiere ‘Cake’ by J Mattew ft. Thoni

‘Cake’ is an international collaboration—artists and producers from Guyana and Canada came together to make it happen. It was produced by Guyanese Canadian producer Aggrey Haynes and British Jamaican producer Andrew Josephs and written by J Matthew-Canada and Thoni -Guyana. ‘Cake’ was recorded in Guyana and Canada but mixed and mastered in Canada.

The video was shot both in Canada and Guyana. The Guyana leg of the video was shot by Aggrey Hayes, who also edited the entire video.

We are Kassiopia Ent In international.