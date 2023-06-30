NEW PLEA BARGAINING BILL DISALLOWS PROSECUTORS FROM ENGAGING IN PLEA DISCUSSIONS WITH ACCUSED WITHOUT PRESENCE OF AN ATTORNEY

According to Antonio Dey’s report, it is stated that prosecutors are prohibited from initiating or participating in plea discussions with an accused person unless their attorney is present. This provision is outlined in Section 2:8 of the newly drafted Plea Bargaining Bill (2023). The presence of the accused person’s attorney is deemed necessary during plea negotiations per the bill’s provisions.
