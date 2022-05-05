New Providence Well to provide relief to over 7000

More than seven thousand households from Providence, Farm, Herstelling, Eccles, Bagotstown and surrounding areas on the East Bank of Demerara stand to benefit directly and indirectly from a newly drilled well in Providence; by the end of May.

This assurance was given by Minister of Housing and Water, Honourable Collin Croal, following a visit to the well site on Wednesday, May 4; where works are ongoing. He was accompanied by Guyana Water Incorporated Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Shaik Baksh and a technical team.

The Minister highlighted that he has taken note of the concerns raised regarding low level of service in some of the above mentioned areas recently and said that once completed, the new facility will bring great relief to residents.

The well was drilled to a depth of 638 ft. by S. Jagmohan Construction Services and remaining works include the installation of a discharge line and other transmission and distribution lines, as well as construction of the pump house, fence and other ancillary works.