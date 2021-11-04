New Requirements for Taxpayers Entering GRA’s Offices

Subject to the updated Covid-19 Emergency Measures publicized in the Official Gazette of October 30, 2021, any person who wishes to enter the offices of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) must now be fully vaccinated.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals must make an appointment to visit the entity, and present a valid negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test result. A PCR test result is valid for seven (7) days.

The updated measures define a fully vaccinated person as someone who has been inoculated with one of the following;

An approved single-dose vaccine.

The second dose of an approved two-dose vaccine.

Any mix-and-match combination of approved vaccines administered at least seventeen (17) days apart.

To date, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is the only one, of seven (7) approved vaccines, that can be administered as a single dose.

Given the aforementioned, the Revenue Authority will require taxpayers to present proof of full vaccination or valid negative PCR test results to security personnel at the entrance to any of its offices. This measure takes effect from Monday, November 8, 2021.

Visits by appointment can be facilitated via the switchboard operator on telephone numbers 227-6060 or 227-8222 extension 1502, 1506/7, or through its online mailboxes:

appointments@gra.gov.gy – for GRA’s Headquarters.

branches@gra.gov.gy – for all Integrated Regional Tax Offices (IRTOs).

wharves@gra.gov.gy – for all GRA’s operations at the Wharves/Transit Sheds.

All taxpayers whether vaccinated or unvaccinated must comply with the existing COVID-19 protocol, that is, wearing of masks, sanitizing of hands and social distancing.