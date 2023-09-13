NEW TRAFFIC CHIEF PLANS TO ROLL OUT ROBUST PUBLIC EDUCATION PROGRAMME TO CURB RECKLESSNESS ON THE ROADWAYS

Senior Police Superintendent Mahendra Singh, formerly the Regional Division 4 B Commander, has been appointed Guyana’s new Traffic Chief. He intends to implement a comprehensive public education program to reduce the rising number of road fatalities attributed to reckless driving. Shemar Alleyne has further details in his report.
