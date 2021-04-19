New Training Center, Robot building labs to be built for young people

After four (4) years of operating out of a tiny room at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Georgetown, STEMGuyana is forging ahead with plans to build a training center and robot building labs for young people to learn, experiment and build prototypes for international competition.

The contract for this initiative has been signed for land in Providence, Guyana.

On Friday, April 2, this year, STEMGuyana co-founder joined a prestigious group of US women over the age of 50yrs old, who were nominated to the Forbes Magazine 50 over 50 list.

The list was open to candidates who reflect the full range of career and passion project paths, including entrepreneurs and business owners; nonprofit and philanthropy leaders; public servants, policymakers and social advocates; C-Suite executives; VCs, angels and financiers; STEM visionaries; and arts and culture creators and producers.

The programme is reportedly committed to shining a light on 50 diverse US women over the age of 50 who have achieved significant success later in life, often by overcoming formidable odds or barriers.

Members of the Guyana Diaspora in collaboration with STEMGuyana and individuals from Government agencies, through collaboration, purchased and shipped the necessary equipment to bring the Fairview internet hub back online.

According to STEMGuyana, the challenge that it is currently reviewing is to determine how to scale (at minimal costs) the improvement of educational outcomes for children from vulnerable families.

HGP Nightly News understands that this project embodies the phrase, “It takes a village” and would not be possible without a critical partner, the Department Of Youth, sponsors ExxonMobil and Tullow Oil and the Prime Minister’s office for helping to improve internet access at many internet hubs.

“Although our team continues to endure challenges, our students are learning and we are monitoring and measuring outcomes and continuing to make changes as necessary. Our goal is to build a model which can scale nationally, regionally and globally. The Learning Pods project is being monitored by two foreign universities.”