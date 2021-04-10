New travel requirement in place for travel To Suriname- Guyana’s Health Ministry

Any person from Guyana, who wishes to board the Ferry at Moleson Creek, Corentyne to South Drain, Suriname, will only be allowed to do so when they produce a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test result taken within 72 hours of their schedule time of departure to Suriname.

This is according to a statement from the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (today) which declared that this is a NEW travel requirement for travel to the Dutch-speaking country.

“As of April 10, 2021, ALL persons travelling to Suriname will be required to quarantine for seven (7) days at a government approved quarantine hotel or guesthouse.”

At this time, travellers are not excluded from quarantine, even if s/he has:

tested negative for COVID-19

recovered from COVID-19

been vaccinated for COVID-19.

For more information on the approved hotels/guesthouses in Suriname, please click the link: https://www.shata.sr/media/25793/shata-18-februari-2021-quarantaine-accommodaties-v7.pdf