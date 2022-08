Newly crowded Miss Jamzone 2022, Reigning Miss Bartica Regatta, Amel Griffith hopes to use her platform and title to inspire young women and take pageantry to the hinterland communities across Guyana. In an exclusive interview with nightly news on Monday morning, she expressed gratitude for the journey to the crown and shared her plans for the upcoming year of her reign. Daniela Araujo has more.

Related