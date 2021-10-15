NGSA 2021 Results sees better performance in English and Social-Studies

The Ministry of Education along with the Caribbean Examination Council announced the National Grade Six Assessment 2021 Examination on Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre. Director of Operations at CXC Dr. Nicole Manning presented the report of the examination and indicated there was an increased pass rate recorded in the subjects of English and Social Studies among the pupils that wrote the NGSA in August 2021.

English recorded the highest pass rate with 65.71% of the pupils passing; while 56.3% of the pupils passed Social Studies. These subjects have recorded the highest pass rates over the past five years

However, the pass rates for Mathematics and Science have decreased according to the report. In Mathematics there was a 36.5% pass rate while Science had a 40.12%pass rate.

The Director of Operations also indicated that there was an increase in the overall percentage performance for 2021 compared to 2020. 56.3% of candidates earned 50 percent and above in 2021 while 52.51% earned their score in 2020.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Priya Manikchand mentioned that out of the 13,800 plus students who registered for the examination, 559 of them missed the two-day examination

