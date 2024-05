Some 15,488 students across Guyana participated in Thursday’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA). During a visit to one of the schools, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand announced that the NGSA results would be released by July 5, 2024. This timeline allows students and parents to prepare for the transition to secondary education based on their performance. Kerese Gonsalves provides more details in her report.

