Niece confesses to planning the deadly attack on 85 year old aunt

An autopsy performed on the body of 85-year-old Sumintra Sawh of Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice has revealed that the woman died as a result of a number of injuries inclusive of multiple stab wounds, Asphyxia, and a fractured skull among others.

The post mortem examination was performed on November 29, 2022 at the Bailey’s Funeral Home, No.3 Village, West Coast Berbice.

Upon completion, the official cause of death was given as:

1) Asphyxia and Aspiration of blood in airway

2) Shock and Hemorrhage and a fractured skull

3) Multiple Stab Wounds to head and face (seven stab wounds in total)

The woman’s body was handed over to relatives for funeral arrangements.

The 85-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by a 48-year-old man in a deadly robbery attack which was allegedly plotted by the woman’s niece, 37-year-old Roshanie Basdeo who was staying at the said home on November 28, 2022 at about 03:00 hrs when the incident occurred.

37-year-old Roshanie Basdeo has since confessed to planning the robbery with the suspect and has given investigators the gruesome details of what transpired.

She remains in custody as efforts are being made to arrest the 48-year-old suspect.